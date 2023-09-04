Dinner With The Duchess

At the end of a storied career, violin virtuoso Margaret gives her final interview to a young reporter. As the evening wears on, Margaret must confront secrets and ghosts of the past to face an impossible question: how will she be remembered? Boundaries are drawn, lines are crossed and tensions reach a crescendo as a simple dinner becomes a battleground in the fight for the truth. Nick Green’s tense, personal drama explores whether the artist or her art defines a legacy.
Co-Sponsors Margaret Dethloff and Terri Zeh, Mary Jo and Guy McDonald, and Susan and Howard SchoenfeldMedia Partner
Cast
Understudies
Helen – Heather David, Margaret – Leslie Fitzwater, David – Scott Howland
Creative Team
Samantha Martinson, Director
Laura Kloser, Assistant Director
Lisa Schlenker, Scenic Designer
Maaz Ahmed, Lighting Designer
Rachel Laritz, Costume Designer
Andre Pluess, Sound Designer
Martilia Marechal, Assistant Sound Designer
Abbey Pitchford, Properties Designer
Nat Goeller, Stage Manager