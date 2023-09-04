Next Act Theatre

Intimate, Powerful

Dinner With The Duchess

At the end of a storied career, violin virtuoso Margaret gives her final interview to a young reporter. As the evening wears on, Margaret must confront secrets and ghosts of the past to face an impossible question: how will she be remembered? Boundaries are drawn, lines are crossed and tensions reach a crescendo as a simple dinner becomes a battleground in the fight for the truth. Nick Green’s tense, personal drama explores whether the artist or her art defines a legacy.

Co-Sponsors Margaret Dethloff and Terri Zeh, Mary Jo and Guy McDonald, and Susan and Howard Schoenfeld

Media Partner

Cast

Mai Abe as Helen
Laura Gordon as Margaret
Andrew May as David
Understudies
Helen – Heather David, Margaret – Leslie Fitzwater, David – Scott Howland

Creative Team

Samantha Martinson, Director

Laura Kloser, Assistant Director

Lisa Schlenker, Scenic Designer

Maaz Ahmed, Lighting Designer

Rachel Laritz, Costume Designer

Andre Pluess, Sound Designer

Martilia Marechal, Assistant Sound Designer

Abbey Pitchford, Properties Designer

Nat Goeller, Stage Manager

Wed, April 22

7:30 pm

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Thu, April 23

7:30 pm

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Fri, April 24

7:30 pm

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Sat, April 25

4:00 pm

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Sun, April 26

2:00 pm

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Wed, April 29

1:30 pm

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Wed, April 29

7:30 pm

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Thu, April 30

7:30 pm

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Fri, May 1

7:30 pm

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Sat, May 2

4:00 pm

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Sun, May 3

2:00 pm

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Wed, May 6

1:30 pm

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Thu, May 7

7:30 pm

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Fri, May 8

7:30 pm

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Sat, May 9

4:00 pm

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Sun, May 10

2:00 pm

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Wed, May 13

1:30 pm

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Thu, May 14

7:30 pm

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Fri, May 15

7:30 pm

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Sat, May 16

4:00 pm

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Sun, May 17

2:00 pm

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