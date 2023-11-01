Next Act Theatre

The Treasurer

Ida Armstrong is broke, lonely and fading fast. And she’s spending all of her children’s money, forcing her son to assume the unwanted role of The Treasurer: an arrangement that becomes untenable the more he questions his devotion to her. In this darkly funny, sharply intimate portrait, Max Posner chronicles the strained ties between a son and his aging mother, and the hell of a guilty conscience.

THE TREASURER is 1 hour and 30 minutes with no intermission.

Generously sponsored by Marianne & Sheldon Lubar, Donna Martynski and John McGivern

Cast

Annabel Armour as Ida Armstrong
David Flores as Male Actor
Alexis Green as Female Actor
Reese Madigan as The Son

Creative Team

Cody Estle, Director

Mohammad ElBsat, Assistant Director

Jeffrey D. Kmiec, Co-Scenic Designer

Milo Bue, Co-Scenic Designer

Becca Jeffords, Lighting Designer

Gregory Graham, Costume Designer

Josh Schmidt, Sound Designer

Martilia Marechal, Associate Sound Designer

Em Allen, Properties Designer

Natasha “Nat” Goeller, Stage Manager

Malaina Moore, Assistant Stage Manager

