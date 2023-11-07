Next Act Theatre

The Mousetrap

The snow is deep and still falling as guests begin to arrive at Monkswell Manor: the eccentric young architect, the haughty old pensioner, the retired general, the weary traveler, the mysterious stranger. One of them is not what they seem… There is a murderer in their midst! Will one of these suspicious strangers be the next victim? From Agatha Christie comes a world-famous murder mystery with a thrilling twist ending. This clever whodunnit, the world’s longest-running play, is a perfect theatrical gift for the holiday season.

THE MOUSETRAP is 2 hours and 15 minutes with one intermission.

Cast

Lillian Brown as Mollie Ralston
Josh Krause as Giles Ralston
Rudy Galvan as Christopher Wren
Margaret Casey as Mrs. Boyle
Doug Jarecki as Major Metcalf
Libby Amato as Miss Casewell
Jonathan Gillard Daly as Mr. Paravicini
Casey Hoekstra as Detective Sergeant Trotter

Creative Team

Mary MacDonald Kerr, Director

Lisa Schlenker, Scenic Designer

Jason Orlenko, Costume Designer

Noele Stollmack, Lighting Designer

Josh Schmidt, Sound Designer

Jim Guy, Properties Designer

Kathy Logelin, Dialect Coach

Jessica Connelly, Stage Manager

