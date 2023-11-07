The snow is deep and still falling as guests begin to arrive at Monkswell Manor: the eccentric young architect, the haughty old pensioner, the retired general, the weary traveler, the mysterious stranger. One of them is not what they seem… There is a murderer in their midst! Will one of these suspicious strangers be the next victim? From Agatha Christie comes a world-famous murder mystery with a thrilling twist ending. This clever whodunnit, the world’s longest-running play, is a perfect theatrical gift for the holiday season.
THE MOUSETRAP is 2 hours and 15 minutes with one intermission.Generously sponsored by Jan Serr & John Shannon and Sandra Zingler Sign up for Book Club Night for THE MOUSETRAP! Friday, December 8, bring your book club for discounted tickets and exclusive pre- and post-show activities. Sign up here.
Cast
Creative Team
Mary MacDonald Kerr, Director
Lisa Schlenker, Scenic Designer
Jason Orlenko, Costume Designer
Noele Stollmack, Lighting Designer
Josh Schmidt, Sound Designer
Jim Guy, Properties Designer
Kathy Logelin, Dialect Coach
Jessica Connelly, Stage Manager