The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity

In this corner, Chad Deity: the greatest champ professional wrestling has ever seen. But behind every winner lies the story of a really excellent loser. Enter Macedonio “The Mace” Guerra: a wrestler paid to lose night after night. For the chance to tell his own story in the ring, he’ll do almost anything. Kristoffer Diaz’s play is a high-octane powerbomb of thrilling spectacle, larger-than-life characters and pop culture commentary that you can’t find on pay-per-view.
Cast
Creative Team
Michael Cotey, Director
Em Allen, Scenic Designer
Maaz Ahmed, Lighting Designer
Petr William, Assistant Lighting Designer
Jason Orlenko, Costume Designer
Josh Schmidt, Sound Designer
Martilia Marechal, Assosciate Sound Designer
Jim Guy, Properties Designer
Leslie Lopez, Properties Intern
Anthony Churchill, Projections Designer
Jamie Cheatham, Fight Director
Nicole Magnusson, Stage Combat Assistant
Frankie DeFalco, Wrestling Coordinator
Nat Goeller, Stage Manager
Faith Lensmith, Assistant Stage Manager