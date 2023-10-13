Next Act Theatre

Intimate, Powerful

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity

In this corner, Chad Deity: the greatest champ professional wrestling has ever seen. But behind every winner lies the story of a really excellent loser. Enter Macedonio “The Mace” Guerra: a wrestler paid to lose night after night. For the chance to tell his own story in the ring, he’ll do almost anything. Kristoffer Diaz’s play is a high-octane powerbomb of thrilling spectacle, larger-than-life characters and pop culture commentary that you can’t find on pay-per-view.

Generously sponsored by Blizzard Lighting, Ildy and Skip Poliner, Lori Morse and Rob Gardenier and Derin Bjugstad and David Paris, DDS.

See all the shows in our 2024-25 Season with a Fixed Subscription or a Flex Pass!

Cast

David Cecsarini as Everett K. Olson, aka “EKO”
Adrian Feliciano as Macedonio Guerra, aka “The Mace”
Dimonte Henning as Chad Deity
Vince “Demented Chucky Bates” Nygro as The Bad Guy
Levin Valayil as Vigneshwar Paduar, aka “VP”

Creative Team

Michael Cotey, Director

Em Allen, Scenic Designer

Maaz Ahmed, Lighting Designer

Petr William, Assistant Lighting Designer

Jason Orlenko, Costume Designer

Josh Schmidt, Sound Designer

Martilia Marechal, Assosciate Sound Designer

Jim Guy, Properties Designer

Leslie Lopez, Properties Intern

Anthony Churchill, Projections Designer

Jamie Cheatham, Fight Director

Nicole Magnusson, Stage Combat Assistant

Frankie DeFalco, Wrestling Coordinator

Nat Goeller, Stage Manager

Faith Lensmith, Assistant Stage Manager

Wed, September 11

7:30 pm

Tickets

Thu, September 12

7:30 pm

Tickets

Fri, September 13

7:30 pm

Tickets

Sat, September 14

4:00 pm

Tickets

Sun, September 15

2:00 pm

Tickets

Wed, September 18

1:30 pm

Tickets

Wed, September 18

7:30 pm

Tickets

Thu, September 19

7:30 pm

Tickets

Fri, September 20

7:30 pm

Tickets

Sat, September 21

4:00 pm

Tickets

Sun, September 22

2:00 pm

Tickets

Tue, September 24

11:00 am

Tickets

Wed, September 25

1:30 pm

Tickets

Wed, September 25

7:30 pm

Tickets

Thu, September 26

7:30 pm

Tickets

Fri, September 27

7:30 pm

Tickets

Sat, September 28

4:00 pm

Tickets

Sun, September 29

2:00 pm

Tickets

Wed, October 2

1:30 pm

Tickets

Wed, October 2

7:30 pm

Tickets

Thu, October 3

7:30 pm

Tickets

Fri, October 4

7:30 pm

Tickets

Sat, October 5

4:00 pm

Tickets

Sun, October 6

2:00 pm

Tickets