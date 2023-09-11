Swing State

It’s hard to know who your friends are in a world that’s more divided than ever. Recently widowed, Peg tends to the native plants in her 40-acre rural Wisconsin prairie backyard. Her solitary days are interrupted only by visits from Ryan, a family friend with a checkered past. When a mysterious theft alerts the authorities, a string of events unfold that forever changes their lives and their community. Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Gilman questions how we help each other when it feels like our way of life is in danger of disappearing.
Cast
Understudies
Deputy Dani Wisnefski – Caroline Norton, Ryan Severson – Isaac Brust, Sheriff Kris Callahan Wisnefski – Caitlin Compton, Peg Smith – Maureen Chobanoff
Creative Team
Cody Estle, Director
Amy Bates, Assistant Director
Jeffrey D. Kmeic, Scenic Designer
Noele Stollmack, Lighting Designer
Jason Orlenko, Costume Designer
Josh Schmidt, Sound Designer
Jim Guy, Properties Designer, Firearm Coordinator
Brian Gill, Fight Director
Nat Goeller, Stage Manager