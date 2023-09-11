Next Act Theatre

Intimate, Powerful

Swing State

It’s hard to know who your friends are in a world that’s more divided than ever. Recently widowed, Peg tends to the native plants in her 40-acre rural Wisconsin prairie backyard. Her solitary days are interrupted only by visits from Ryan, a family friend with a checkered past. When a mysterious theft alerts the authorities, a string of events unfold that forever changes their lives and their community. Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Gilman questions how we help each other when it feels like our way of life is in danger of disappearing.

Enjoy Next Act Theatre’s full 2025-26 season for less! Buy Flex Passes for four flexible admissions to the shows of your choosing.

Producing Sponsor Donna Martynski
Associate Sponsor Sandra Zingler
Co-Sponsors Judges John and Jean DiMotto, Pam Frautschi, and John McGivern Media Partner

Cast

Elyse Edelman as Deputy Dani Wisnefski
Jack Lancaster as Ryan Severson
Kelli Strickland as Sheriff Kris Callahan Wisnefski
Tami Workentin as Peg Smith
Understudies
Deputy Dani Wisnefski – Caroline Norton, Ryan Severson – Isaac Brust, Sheriff Kris Callahan Wisnefski – Caitlin Compton, Peg Smith – Maureen Chobanoff

Creative Team

Cody Estle, Director

Amy Bates, Assistant Director

Jeffrey D. Kmeic, Scenic Designer

Noele Stollmack, Lighting Designer

Jason Orlenko, Costume Designer

Josh Schmidt, Sound Designer

Jim Guy, Properties Designer, Firearm Coordinator

Brian Gill, Fight Director

Nat Goeller, Stage Manager

Wed, February 11

7:30 pm

Tickets

Thu, February 12

7:30 pm

Tickets

Fri, February 13

7:30 pm

Tickets

Sat, February 14

4:00 pm

Tickets

Sun, February 15

2:00 pm

Tickets

Wed, February 18

1:30 pm

Tickets

Wed, February 18

7:30 pm

Tickets

Thu, February 19

7:30 pm

Tickets

Fri, February 20

7:30 pm

Tickets

Sat, February 21

4:00 pm

Tickets

Sun, February 22

2:00 pm

Tickets

Wed, February 25

1:30 pm

Tickets

Thu, February 26

7:30 pm

Tickets

Fri, February 27

7:30 pm

Tickets

Sat, February 28

4:00 pm

Tickets

Sun, March 1

2:00 pm

Tickets

Wed, March 4

1:30 pm

Tickets

Thu, March 5

7:30 pm

Tickets

Fri, March 6

7:30 pm

Tickets

Sat, March 7

4:00 pm

Tickets

Sun, March 8

2:00 pm

Tickets