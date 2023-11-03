A big-city actress lands back at her family’s Wisconsin dairy farm to grieve herself back to life. But can she ever make enough meatloaf to feel a sense of purpose again now that her most important person is gone? A look at loss and survival. Resilience and renewal. And Hallmark movies. Broadway’s Heidi Armbruster pens and performs a rip-roaringly hilarious and unbelievably touching one-woman journey of roller coasters, kittens and cows.
Generously sponsored by Bob Balderson
Cast
FeaturingMaggie Marks, Understudy to Ms. Armbruster
Creative Team
Laura Gordon, Director
Bree Beelow, Assistant Director
Jason Fassl, Scenic and Lighting Designer
Izumi Inaba, Costume Designer
Joe Cerqua, Sound Designer
Abbey Pitchford, Properties Designer
Jessica Connelly, Stage Manager