Next Act Theatre

Intimate, Powerful

Scarecrow

A big-city actress lands back at her family’s Wisconsin dairy farm to grieve herself back to life. But can she ever make enough meatloaf to feel a sense of purpose again now that her most important person is gone? A look at loss and survival. Resilience and renewal. And Hallmark movies. Broadway’s Heidi Armbruster pens and performs a rip-roaringly hilarious and unbelievably touching one-woman journey of roller coasters, kittens and cows.

Generously sponsored by Bob Balderson

Cast

Featuring

Heidi Armbruster, Playwright/Performer
Maggie Marks, Understudy to Ms. Armbruster

Creative Team

Laura Gordon, Director

Bree Beelow, Assistant Director

Jason Fassl, Scenic and Lighting Designer

Izumi Inaba, Costume Designer

Joe Cerqua, Sound Designer

Abbey Pitchford, Properties Designer

Jessica Connelly, Stage Manager

Wed, February 21

7:30 pm

Thu, February 22

7:30 pm

Fri, February 23

7:30 pm

Sat, February 24

4:00 pm

Sat, February 24

7:30 pm

Sun, February 25

2:00 pm

Wed, February 28

1:30 pm

Wed, February 28

7:30 pm

Thu, February 29

7:30 pm

Fri, March 1

7:30 pm

Sat, March 2

4:00 pm

Sat, March 2

7:30 pm

Sun, March 3

2:00 pm

Wed, March 6

1:30 pm

Wed, March 6

7:30 pm

Thu, March 7

7:30 pm

Fri, March 8

7:30 pm

Sat, March 9

4:00 pm

Sat, March 9

7:30 pm

Sun, March 10

2:00 pm

Wed, March 13

7:30 pm

Thu, March 14

7:30 pm

Fri, March 15

7:30 pm

Sat, March 16

4:00 pm

Sat, March 16

7:30 pm

Sun, March 17

2:00 pm

