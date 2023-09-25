Next Act Theatre

Intimate, Powerful

Sanctuary City

In post-9/11 Newark, NJ, two teenagers brought to America as children now face an impossible question: what are they willing to risk for a future in the only country they’ve ever known? These two DREAMers and lifelong friends will fight like hell to establish a place for themselves and each other in America. But as time hurtles on and complications mount, each must reckon with the sacrifices it will take in order to find a place to call home.

Enjoy Next Act Theatre’s full 2025-26 season for less! Buy Fixed Subscriptions to all four shows or Flex Passes for four flexible admissions to the shows of your choosing.

Producing Sponsor J. Michael Reavis
Associate Sponsor Patty Compton
Co-Sponsors Derin Bjugstad and David Paris, Elizabeth Elving and Sandy Laedtke Media Partner

Cast

King Hang as B
Joe Lino as Henry
Ashley Oviedo as G
Understudies B – Dan Kim, Henry – Dos Feurtado, G – Patricia León de la Barra

Creative Team

Jake Penner, Director

Octavio Hernandez, Assistant Director

Jason Fassl, Scenic and Lighting Designer

Izumi Inaba, Costume Designer

Willow James, Sound Designer

Bianca Gonzalez, Properties Designer

Gaby Labotka, Intimacy Director

Nat Goeller, Stage Manager

