Sanctuary City

In post-9/11 Newark, NJ, two teenagers brought to America as children now face an impossible question: what are they willing to risk for a future in the only country they’ve ever known? These two DREAMers and lifelong friends will fight like hell to establish a place for themselves and each other in America. But as time hurtles on and complications mount, each must reckon with the sacrifices it will take in order to find a place to call home.
Cast
Understudies B – Dan Kim, Henry – Dos Feurtado, G – Patricia León de la Barra
Creative Team
Jake Penner, Director
Octavio Hernandez, Assistant Director
Jason Fassl, Scenic and Lighting Designer
Izumi Inaba, Costume Designer
Willow James, Sound Designer
Bianca Gonzalez, Properties Designer
Gaby Labotka, Intimacy Director
Nat Goeller, Stage Manager