Breathe in. Breathe out. Start again. Four lost New Englanders enroll in Marty’s community center drama class to experiment with theatre games and try to find meaning in their lives. Over the course of six weeks, hearts are quietly torn apart and tiny wars of epic proportions are waged and won. Annie Baker’s beautifully-crafted diorama of a comedy shows us, with terrific detail and clarity, the hilarious sadness of a motley quintet.
CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION is 2 hours and 5 minutes with no intermission. Generously sponsored by J. Michael Reavis, Sandra Zingler and John McGivern.
Cast
Understudies Lauren – Patricia León de la Barra, Theresa – Selena Milewski, Schultz – Matt Specht, James – David Sapiro, Marty – Sarah Mankowski-Lathrum
Creative Team
Cody Estle, Director
Jayne Regan Pink, Assistant Director/Movement Director
Jeffrey D. Kmiec, Scenic Designer
Maaz Ahmed, Lighting Designer
Petr William, Associate Lighting Designer
Jason Orlenko, Costume Designer
Josh Schmidt, Sound Designer
Jim Guy, Properties Designer
Katie Anderson, Projections Designer
KaiLee Evans, Intimacy Director
Delaina Kuzelka, Assistant Intimacy Director
Nat Goeller, Stage Manager
Malaina Moore, Assistant Stage Manager