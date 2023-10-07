Next Act Theatre

Intimate, Powerful

Circle Mirror Transformation

Breathe in. Breathe out. Start again. Four lost New Englanders enroll in Marty’s community center drama class to experiment with theatre games and try to find meaning in their lives. Over the course of six weeks, hearts are quietly torn apart and tiny wars of epic proportions are waged and won. Annie Baker’s beautifully-crafted diorama of a comedy shows us, with terrific detail and clarity, the hilarious sadness of a motley quintet.

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION is 2 hours and 5 minutes with no intermission.

Generously sponsored by J. Michael Reavis, Sandra Zingler and John McGivern. Live your own real-life CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION with adult acting masterclasses offered by the Milwaukee Rep at Next Act Theatre! Sign up for Intro to Acting on May 19, Discovering Shakespeare on May 21, or both. Register here! (Ticketholders get a 10 percent discount on either class! Check your email for the discount code!)

Cast

Chloe Attalla as Lauren
Elyse Edelman as Theresa
Reese Madigan as Schultz
Mark Ulrich as James
Tami Workentin as Marty
Understudies Lauren – Patricia León de la Barra, Theresa – Selena Milewski, Schultz – Matt Specht, James – David Sapiro, Marty – Sarah Mankowski-Lathrum

Creative Team

Cody Estle, Director

Jayne Regan Pink, Assistant Director/Movement Director

Jeffrey D. Kmiec, Scenic Designer

Maaz Ahmed, Lighting Designer

Petr William, Associate Lighting Designer

Jason Orlenko, Costume Designer

Josh Schmidt, Sound Designer

Jim Guy, Properties Designer

Katie Anderson, Projections Designer

KaiLee Evans, Intimacy Director

Delaina Kuzelka, Assistant Intimacy Director

Nat Goeller, Stage Manager

Malaina Moore, Assistant Stage Manager

Wed, April 23

7:30 pm

Thu, April 24

7:30 pm

Fri, April 25

7:30 pm

Sat, April 26

4:00 pm

Sun, April 27

2:00 pm

Wed, April 30

1:30 pm

Wed, April 30

7:30 pm

Thu, May 1

7:30 pm

Fri, May 2

7:30 pm

Sat, May 3

4:00 pm

Sun, May 4

2:00 pm

Wed, May 7

1:30 pm

Wed, May 7

7:30 pm

Thu, May 8

7:30 pm

Fri, May 9

7:30 pm

Sat, May 10

4:00 pm

Sun, May 11

2:00 pm

Wed, May 14

1:30 pm

Wed, May 14

7:30 pm

Thu, May 15

7:30 pm

Fri, May 16

7:30 pm

Sat, May 17

4:00 pm

Sun, May 18

2:00 pm

