Next Act Theatre

Intimate, Powerful

Boswell

When ambitious 20th-century academic Joan goes looking for unpublished writings by literary giant Samuel Johnson, she finds her work interrupted by James Boswell. Chatty, bawdy, flawed and deeply honest, Boswell’s 18th-century journals of his grand journey through Scotland with Johnson take Joan back in time, showing her the power of authenticity and the need to make her own place in the world. Heart and mind spar wittily in this epic adventure of friendship, travel and the written word.

Enjoy Next Act Theatre’s full 2025-26 season for less! Buy Fixed Subscriptions to all four shows or Flex Passes for four flexible admissions to the shows of your choosing.

Executive Sponsor Anonymous
Producing Sponsors Marianne and Sheldon Lubar, and Ildy and Skip Poliner
Associate Sponsors Bob Balderson, and Lori Morse and Rob Gardenier
Co-Sponsor Media Partner Personal Preview schedule:
Playwright Marie Kohler – November 23 & 30, December 7

Cast

Heidi Armbruster as David Garrick, Mrs. Thrale, The Lady
Madeline Calais-King as Joan
David Cecsarini as Oliver Goldsmith, Professor, David Hume, Taxi Driver
Josh Krause as James Boswell
Brian Mani as Samuel Johnson, Father, Doctor
Sarah Zapiain as Joshua Reynolds, Louisa, Serving Woman, Gardyloo Woman, Margaret Boswell, Hebrides Tavern Woman
Understudies
David Garrick, Mrs. Thrale, The Lady – Libby Amato; Joan – Anya Palmer; Oliver Goldsmith, Professor, David Hume, Taxi Driver – Matt Specht; James Boswell – A.J. Magoon; Samuel Johnson, Father, Doctor – Michael Pocaro; Joshua Reynolds, Louisa, Serving Woman, Gardyloo Woman, Margaret Boswell, Hebrides Tavern Woman – Jackey Boelkow

Creative Team

Laura Gordon, Director

Jody Sekas, Scenic and Properties Designer

Noele Stollmack, Lighting Designer

Misti Bradford, Costume Designer

Dana Rochester, Wig Designer

Josh Schmidt, Sound Designer

Eva Breneman, Dialect Coach

Maria Soledad Gillespie, Choreographer

Nat Goeller, Stage Manager

Wed, November 19

7:30 pm

Tickets

Thu, November 20

7:30 pm

Tickets

Fri, November 21

7:30 pm

Tickets

Sat, November 22

4:00 pm

Tickets

Sun, November 23

2:00 pm

Tickets

Tue, November 25

7:30 pm

Tickets

Wed, November 26

1:30 pm

Tickets

Wed, November 26

7:30 pm

Tickets

Fri, November 28

7:30 pm

Tickets

Sat, November 29

4:00 pm

Tickets

Sun, November 30

2:00 pm

Tickets

Wed, December 3

1:30 pm

Tickets

Thu, December 4

7:30 pm

Tickets

Fri, December 5

7:30 pm

Tickets

Sat, December 6

4:00 pm

Tickets

Sun, December 7

2:00 pm

Tickets

Wed, December 10

1:30 pm

Tickets

Thu, December 11

7:30 pm

Tickets

Fri, December 12

7:30 pm

Tickets

Sat, December 13

4:00 pm

Tickets

Sun, December 14

2:00 pm

Tickets