When ambitious 20th-century academic Joan goes looking for unpublished writings by literary giant Samuel Johnson, she finds her work interrupted by James Boswell. Chatty, bawdy, flawed and deeply honest, Boswell’s 18th-century journals of his grand journey through Scotland with Johnson take Joan back in time, showing her the power of authenticity and the need to make her own place in the world. Heart and mind spar wittily in this epic adventure of friendship, travel and the written word.
Executive Sponsor Anonymous
Producing Sponsors Marianne and Sheldon Lubar, and Ildy and Skip Poliner
Associate Sponsors Bob Balderson, and Lori Morse and Rob Gardenier
Personal Preview schedule:
Playwright Marie Kohler – November 23 & 30, December 7
Cast
Understudies
David Garrick, Mrs. Thrale, The Lady – Libby Amato; Joan – Anya Palmer; Oliver Goldsmith, Professor, David Hume, Taxi Driver – Matt Specht; James Boswell – A.J. Magoon; Samuel Johnson, Father, Doctor – Michael Pocaro; Joshua Reynolds, Louisa, Serving Woman, Gardyloo Woman, Margaret Boswell, Hebrides Tavern Woman – Jackey Boelkow
Creative Team
Laura Gordon, Director
Jody Sekas, Scenic and Properties Designer
Noele Stollmack, Lighting Designer
Misti Bradford, Costume Designer
Dana Rochester, Wig Designer
Josh Schmidt, Sound Designer
Eva Breneman, Dialect Coach
Maria Soledad Gillespie, Choreographer
Nat Goeller, Stage Manager