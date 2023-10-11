Next Act Theatre

Intimate, Powerful

Almost, Maine

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost in Canada. It’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees may bruise and hearts may break, but as magic fills the air, the pieces finally fall into place – almost.

Generously sponsored by Patty Compton, Donna Martynski and Christine Symchych and Jim McNulty.

Cast

Bree Beelow as Sandrine, Marvalyn, Marci, Rhonda
Rudy Galvan as East, Steve, Lendall, Randy, Dave
Jake Horstmeier as Pete, Jimmy, Chad, Phil, Man
Rachael Zientek as Ginette, Glory, Waitress, Gayle, Hope
Understudies Sandrine, Marvalyn, Marci, Rhonda – Ashley Rodriguez; East, Steve, Lendall, Randy, Dave – A.J. Magoon; Pete, Jimmy, Chad, Phil, Man – Mohammad N. ElBsat; Ginette, Glory, Waitress, Gayle, Hope – Alicia Rice

Creative Team

Karen Estrada, Director

Lisa Schlenker, Scenic Designer

Amy Horst, Costume Designer

Greg Hofmann, Lighting Designer

Brian Grimm, Sound Designer

Madelyn Yee, Properties Designer

Gaby Labotka, Intimacy and Fight Director

Kira Neighbors, Stage Manager

Nat Goeller, Assistant Stage Manager

