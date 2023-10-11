Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost in Canada. It’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees may bruise and hearts may break, but as magic fills the air, the pieces finally fall into place – almost.
Generously sponsored by Patty Compton, Donna Martynski and Christine Symchych and Jim McNulty.
Cast
Understudies Sandrine, Marvalyn, Marci, Rhonda – Ashley Rodriguez; East, Steve, Lendall, Randy, Dave – A.J. Magoon; Pete, Jimmy, Chad, Phil, Man – Mohammad N. ElBsat; Ginette, Glory, Waitress, Gayle, Hope – Alicia Rice
Creative Team
Karen Estrada, Director
Lisa Schlenker, Scenic Designer
Amy Horst, Costume Designer
Greg Hofmann, Lighting Designer
Brian Grimm, Sound Designer
Madelyn Yee, Properties Designer
Gaby Labotka, Intimacy and Fight Director
Kira Neighbors, Stage Manager
Nat Goeller, Assistant Stage Manager